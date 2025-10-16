Aire Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 1.2% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

