Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $442,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 421.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $122.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.