Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,063,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 343,906 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 582,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187,490 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.