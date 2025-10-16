Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $917,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $307.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.12 and its 200 day moving average is $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $311.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.