Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.2%

XEL opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $82.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.