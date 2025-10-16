Bayforest Capital Ltd Sells 620 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Bayforest Capital Ltd lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 152.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,410 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $221,069.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,531.02. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,249 shares of company stock worth $10,759,471 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete Research raised Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

