Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $7.09 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,622,904 shares of company stock valued at $887,794,521 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $162.68. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

