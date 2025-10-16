Verisail Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Verisail Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Verisail Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verisail Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 57,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

