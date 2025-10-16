Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,678,000 after purchasing an additional 436,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $94.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

