PLDT (NYSE:PHI) versus Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Financial Survey

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Farmhouse has a beta of 29.11, meaning that its stock price is 2,811% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PLDT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A PLDT 14.67% 28.96% 5.44%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Farmhouse and PLDT's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmhouse and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 0.00 PLDT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmhouse and PLDT"s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A -$460,000.00 ($0.03) -6.49 PLDT $3.79 billion 1.08 $565.37 million $2.59 7.30

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PLDT beats Farmhouse on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, and bills printing and other related value-added services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and data services; content provider and develops mobile application; IT solution; data and network; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

