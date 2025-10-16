RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

