RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.35.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
