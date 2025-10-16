Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,053.71.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $956.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $981.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,015.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

