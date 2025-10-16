Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $7.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $365.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $369.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.09 and its 200-day moving average is $334.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.