Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,418 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $305.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

