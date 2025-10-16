Tlwm Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Tlwm reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 0.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,869,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,763,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,906,000 after buying an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $220.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.60 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.47.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services from $268.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.10.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

