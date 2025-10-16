Aire Advisors LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

