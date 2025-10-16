Rockbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Millrose Properties comprises 0.2% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Millrose Properties by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

