Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL is INCA Investments LLC’s Largest Position

INCA Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,612 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia accounts for about 20.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $53,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,851,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,503,000 after buying an additional 359,708 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,504,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,931,000 after purchasing an additional 926,820 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,272,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 334,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,779 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GGAL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

GGAL opened at $33.26 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.46%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

