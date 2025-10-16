Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.81 Million Position in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. Hecla Mining comprises 2.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $41,360,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $18,410,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 869.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,274,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 2,936,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,827,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 2,306,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $11,132,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 6.6%

NYSE HL opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.31. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. CIBC lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

