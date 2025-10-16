iShares Silver Trust $SLV Holdings Raised by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up 3.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.3%

SLV stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

