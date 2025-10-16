Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR $LOMA Position Lifted by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,936,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina comprises about 8.2% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina were worth $21,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOMA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 935.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $4,161,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Price Performance

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.98. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOMA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

