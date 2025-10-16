Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Hawaiian Electric Industries comprises 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 48,792 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HE opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

