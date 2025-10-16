Lesa Sroufe & Co Boosts Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bunge Global makes up approximately 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 588.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 197.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $95.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

