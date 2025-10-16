Lesa Sroufe & Co Boosts Holdings in Innovex International, Inc. $INVX

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Innovex International accounts for 1.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innovex International by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovex International by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovex International by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INVX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Innovex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Innovex International Price Performance

Innovex International stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.74. Innovex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

