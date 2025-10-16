WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 333.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stride by 140.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Stride by 374.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $146.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $171.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Recommended Stories

