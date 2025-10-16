WCM Investment Management LLC Has $18.05 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $172.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Melius started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

