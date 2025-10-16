WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,177 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Saia by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Saia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in Saia by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $296.77 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

