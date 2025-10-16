WCM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 148,115 Welltower Inc. $WELL

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 148,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE WELL opened at $172.64 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $180.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

