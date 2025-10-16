WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 229,046 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,046 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Klaviyo by 227.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Klaviyo by 217.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 1.26. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $2,845,909.08. Following the sale, the director owned 177,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,276.96. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $127,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,571,345 shares of company stock valued at $176,565,904 in the last 90 days. 49.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

