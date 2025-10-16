WCM Investment Management LLC Has $23.10 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRX stock opened at $145.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.38.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

