The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF Stock Position Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,669,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,385,000 after acquiring an additional 223,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,073,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,866,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,263,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 452,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 380,356 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

