WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 26,389 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,259,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $25,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $102,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,897.96. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

