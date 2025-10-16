Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 20.2% – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) was down 20.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 1,717,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 814% from the average daily volume of 187,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$260.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

