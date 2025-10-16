Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,724,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499,557 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. were worth $64,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,375.1% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 72.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 42.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTR. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective (up previously from $8.10) on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.5%

INTR stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Inter & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.48.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

