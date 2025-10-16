Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners decreased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 145.7% in the second quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Target by 79.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

