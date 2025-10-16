VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Purchased by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.