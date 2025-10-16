iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Shares Sold by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,532.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.64 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

