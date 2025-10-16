WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,019 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $34,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 549.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $365.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.55. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $376.75.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

