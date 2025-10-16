Creekside Partners Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Creekside Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Creekside Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

SCHE opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

