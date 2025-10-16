5th Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

5th Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 2.0% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.