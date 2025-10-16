Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Neurogene (NGNE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ: NGNE) in the last few weeks:

10/9/2025 – Neurogene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Neurogene had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Neurogene was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Neurogene had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

