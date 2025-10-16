RCS Financial Planning LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

