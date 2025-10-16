RCS Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,980 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

