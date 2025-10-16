RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

RCS Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 728,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 108,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

