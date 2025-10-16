Q3 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.6%

VNOM stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

