Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 3.2%

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

