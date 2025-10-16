Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

NRILY opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

