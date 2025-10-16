Atb Cap Markets Cuts Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLFree Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.45.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$54.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$48.35 and a one year high of C$60.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

