What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Lundin Mining Q3 Earnings?

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.76.

LUN opened at C$22.02 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.94 and a 1-year high of C$22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The company has a market cap of C$18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.47.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

