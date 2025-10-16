GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to “Hold”

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for GURU Organic Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

In other GURU Organic Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick Charbonneau purchased 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,918.00.

